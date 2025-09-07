Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine. Zelensky, Budanov and Syrsky addressed the people

On September 7, Ukraine celebrates Military Intelligence Day. President Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky congratulate intelligence officers on their professional holiday and remind them of their courage and dedication to defending the homeland.

Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, every day Ukrainians do more than seems possible.

They are not only able to quickly find the enemy's weak points, but also to hit them powerfully.

They are the ones who add strength to our state and significantly weaken it for the occupiers.

Thank you for your courage and devotion to Ukraine. For everything you do for the state and our people. We will always remember and be grateful to all who gave their lives while performing combat missions. Happy Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The appeal was also recorded by the head of the Main Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine is a professional holiday of those who lead the sometimes invisible, but extremely important struggle for the freedom and security of our nation.

Military intelligence is the eyes, ears, and brains of our army. It is courage, determination, a cold mind, and an open heart devoted to Ukraine. The everyday work of Ukrainian intelligence officers is a combination of sharp intelligence, modern technologies, strategic analytics, and indomitable courage. Kirill Budanov Head of GUR MOU

He also called on us to never forget how many intelligence officers paid the highest price over the long years of this war, remaining faithful to their oath and their homeland.

Budanova emphasized that their names are forever engraved on our Memorial.

Thank you to every scout, to every family that is waiting for their Heroes. Thank you to all Ukrainians who support our army in the heroic struggle for freedom, for independence, for the future of our children. We are strong. We are modern. We are professionals. We are together. And this is what makes us invincible. Join us! Happy Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine! — declared Budanov.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, expressed his congratulations to the Ukrainian intelligence officers.

According to him, thousands of Ukrainian intelligence officers work around the clock, every day, at the front and behind enemy lines to obtain the necessary results for Ukraine.

Their main task is to obtain important information about the enemy and destroy him.