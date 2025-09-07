Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine. Zelensky, Budanov and Syrsky addressed the people

On September 7, Ukraine celebrates Military Intelligence Day. President Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky congratulate intelligence officers on their professional holiday and remind them of their courage and dedication to defending the homeland.
The messages underscore the strength, professionalism, and unity of Ukrainian intelligence in the face of challenges, recognizing their vital contribution to the nation's security and future.
The support and recognition extended to Ukrainian intelligence officers by President Zelensky, Kyrylo Budanov, and Oleksandr Syrsky highlight the unwavering commitment to defending the homeland and ensuring a secure future for all Ukrainians.
Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, every day Ukrainians do more than seems possible.
They are not only able to quickly find the enemy's weak points, but also to hit them powerfully.
They are the ones who add strength to our state and significantly weaken it for the occupiers.
The appeal was also recorded by the head of the Main Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.
According to him, the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine is a professional holiday of those who lead the sometimes invisible, but extremely important struggle for the freedom and security of our nation.
He also called on us to never forget how many intelligence officers paid the highest price over the long years of this war, remaining faithful to their oath and their homeland.
Budanova emphasized that their names are forever engraved on our Memorial.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, expressed his congratulations to the Ukrainian intelligence officers.
According to him, thousands of Ukrainian intelligence officers work around the clock, every day, at the front and behind enemy lines to obtain the necessary results for Ukraine.
Their main task is to obtain important information about the enemy and destroy him.
