Russians kill 4, wound 44 Ukrainians in largest attack

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that four people were killed and more than 44 civilians were injured as a result of Russia's most massive attack on Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Russian night shelling led to devastating consequences, with casualties reported in Kyiv and other parts of the country.
- The aftermath of the attack is being managed by Ukrainian rescuers and emergency services amid concerns of more victims under the rubble.
Zelensky spoke about the consequences of Russia's new attack
Against the backdrop of this tragedy, the head of state held talks with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
The focus of attention of the parties was precisely the harsh Russian night shelling, which led to terrible consequences.
Zelensky and Macron agreed on joint diplomatic efforts, further steps, and contacts with partners to ensure an appropriate response.
What is important to understand is that as of 12:52 on September 7, three Kyiv residents were already known to have died as a result of a new large-scale strike by the Russian invaders. Civilians may be under the rubble.
In addition, at least 20 more victims are known in the capital.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-