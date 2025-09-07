Russians kill 4, wound 44 Ukrainians in largest attack

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that four people were killed and more than 44 civilians were injured as a result of Russia's most massive attack on Ukraine.

Zelensky spoke about the consequences of Russia's new attack

Sadly, four people were killed and over 44 injured in Ukraine. Our rescuers and emergency services are still dealing with the aftermath of the attack across the country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of this tragedy, the head of state held talks with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The focus of attention of the parties was precisely the harsh Russian night shelling, which led to terrible consequences.

Zelensky and Macron agreed on joint diplomatic efforts, further steps, and contacts with partners to ensure an appropriate response.

"Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defense," the President of Ukraine emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that as of 12:52 on September 7, three Kyiv residents were already known to have died as a result of a new large-scale strike by the Russian invaders. Civilians may be under the rubble.