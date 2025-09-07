Russians kill 4, wound 44 Ukrainians in largest attack
Ukraine
Russians kill 4, wound 44 Ukrainians in largest attack

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky spoke about the consequences of Russia's new attack
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that four people were killed and more than 44 civilians were injured as a result of Russia's most massive attack on Ukraine.

  • The Russian night shelling led to devastating consequences, with casualties reported in Kyiv and other parts of the country.
  • The aftermath of the attack is being managed by Ukrainian rescuers and emergency services amid concerns of more victims under the rubble.

Zelensky spoke about the consequences of Russia's new attack

Sadly, four people were killed and over 44 injured in Ukraine. Our rescuers and emergency services are still dealing with the aftermath of the attack across the country.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of this tragedy, the head of state held talks with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The focus of attention of the parties was precisely the harsh Russian night shelling, which led to terrible consequences.

Zelensky and Macron agreed on joint diplomatic efforts, further steps, and contacts with partners to ensure an appropriate response.

"Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defense," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

What is important to understand is that as of 12:52 on September 7, three Kyiv residents were already known to have died as a result of a new large-scale strike by the Russian invaders. Civilians may be under the rubble.

In addition, at least 20 more victims are known in the capital.

