The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that as of this morning, 25 people were already known to have died and 18 were injured in the village of Yarova as a result of the Russian strike on September 9.
Points of attention
- Efforts are underway for evacuating civilians from the front line, with 227 people, including 46 children, already evacuated to safety.
- Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk OVA, continues to provide updates on the operational situation in the region, highlighting the need for rescue and relief efforts.
The death toll in Yarovaya continues to rise
Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 10.
In addition, it is noted that in Slavyansk the enemy damaged 15 private houses, non-residential premises, and an industrial zone.
As Vadym Filashkin notes, 18 high-rise buildings, 4 administrative buildings, a shop, a coffee shop, and 2 cars were damaged in Kramatorsk; one person died in Semenivka and a private house was damaged.
According to the head of the Donetsk OVA, the Bakhmut district came under attack by Russian invaders.
According to the latest data, 3 houses were damaged in Siversk.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-