The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that as of this morning, 25 people were already known to have died and 18 were injured in the village of Yarova as a result of the Russian strike on September 9.

The death toll in Yarovaya continues to rise

Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 10.

Kramatorsk district. In Yarova, 25 people were killed and 18 injured, and a Ukrposhta official car was damaged. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

In addition, it is noted that in Slavyansk the enemy damaged 15 private houses, non-residential premises, and an industrial zone.

As Vadym Filashkin notes, 18 high-rise buildings, 4 administrative buildings, a shop, a coffee shop, and 2 cars were damaged in Kramatorsk; one person died in Semenivka and a private house was damaged.

In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were killed and 2 were injured, 9 private houses, 5 high-rise buildings, a parking lot, and a car were damaged.

According to the head of the Donetsk OVA, the Bakhmut district came under attack by Russian invaders.

According to the latest data, 3 houses were damaged in Siversk.

