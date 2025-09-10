Russian attack on Yarovaya — 25 people killed
Russian attack on Yarovaya — 25 people killed

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
The death toll in Yarovaya continues to rise
The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that as of this morning, 25 people were already known to have died and 18 were injured in the village of Yarova as a result of the Russian strike on September 9.

Points of attention

  • Efforts are underway for evacuating civilians from the front line, with 227 people, including 46 children, already evacuated to safety.
  • Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk OVA, continues to provide updates on the operational situation in the region, highlighting the need for rescue and relief efforts.

The death toll in Yarovaya continues to rise

Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 10.

Kramatorsk district. In Yarova, 25 people were killed and 18 injured, and a Ukrposhta official car was damaged.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

Photo: VadymFilashkin

In addition, it is noted that in Slavyansk the enemy damaged 15 private houses, non-residential premises, and an industrial zone.

As Vadym Filashkin notes, 18 high-rise buildings, 4 administrative buildings, a shop, a coffee shop, and 2 cars were damaged in Kramatorsk; one person died in Semenivka and a private house was damaged.

In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were killed and 2 were injured, 9 private houses, 5 high-rise buildings, a parking lot, and a car were damaged.

Photo: VadymFilashkin

According to the head of the Donetsk OVA, the Bakhmut district came under attack by Russian invaders.

According to the latest data, 3 houses were damaged in Siversk.

Photo: VadymFilashkin

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 42 times in a day. 227 people, including 46 children, were evacuated from the front line, Vadym Filashkin reported.




