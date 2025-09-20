Russia's large-scale attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there is a victim and many injured

On the night of September 20, the Dnipropetrovsk region again came under massive attack by Russian invaders. The enemy directed attack drones and missiles at the region. According to the latest data, one person was killed and 13 others were injured.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on September 20

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Management Agency, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the situation in the region and the Dnipro.

As a result of hostile terror, according to preliminary data, one person died. Condolences to the relatives. Thirteen more were injured. Most of the injured are hospitalized in moderate condition. One man is in "serious" condition. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, several fires broke out in the Dnipro and the region.

The following were hit by Russian strikes: a high-rise building, private houses, outbuildings, and garages.

In addition, destruction was discovered on the territory of the enterprises.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

The enterprise was also damaged in Pavlohrad. There was also a fire there. The Russian army was hitting the Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. Share

This time the enemy hit the district center and the Pokrovska community. A private house caught fire.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA