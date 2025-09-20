Russia's large-scale attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there is a victim and many injured

On the night of September 20, the Dnipropetrovsk region again came under massive attack by Russian invaders. The enemy directed attack drones and missiles at the region. According to the latest data, one person was killed and 13 others were injured.
Points of attention
- Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Management Agency, Serhiy Lysak, provided updates on the situation and reported damages in the region.
- The attack highlights the ongoing conflict and the resilience of the defenders in protecting the Dnipropetrovsk region from hostile invaders.
Consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on September 20
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Management Agency, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the situation in the region and the Dnipro.
According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, several fires broke out in the Dnipro and the region.
The following were hit by Russian strikes: a high-rise building, private houses, outbuildings, and garages.
In addition, destruction was discovered on the territory of the enterprises.
This time the enemy hit the district center and the Pokrovska community. A private house caught fire.
