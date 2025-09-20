Russia's large-scale attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there is a victim and many injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's large-scale attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there is a victim and many injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on September 20
Читати українською

On the night of September 20, the Dnipropetrovsk region again came under massive attack by Russian invaders. The enemy directed attack drones and missiles at the region. According to the latest data, one person was killed and 13 others were injured.

Points of attention

  • Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Management Agency, Serhiy Lysak, provided updates on the situation and reported damages in the region.
  • The attack highlights the ongoing conflict and the resilience of the defenders in protecting the Dnipropetrovsk region from hostile invaders.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on September 20

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Management Agency, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the situation in the region and the Dnipro.

As a result of hostile terror, according to preliminary data, one person died. Condolences to the relatives. Thirteen more were injured. Most of the injured are hospitalized in moderate condition. One man is in "serious" condition.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, several fires broke out in the Dnipro and the region.

The following were hit by Russian strikes: a high-rise building, private houses, outbuildings, and garages.

In addition, destruction was discovered on the territory of the enterprises.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

The enterprise was also damaged in Pavlohrad. There was also a fire there. The Russian army was hitting the Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery.

This time the enemy hit the district center and the Pokrovska community. A private house caught fire.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

The night attack was another test for our air defense. But the sky defenders were on guard. According to the PvK, they destroyed 39 drones in the region. Thank you!

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How much money does Ukraine spend per year of war against Russia — Zelenskyy's answer
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Over 1,300 Russian occupiers destroyed — Syrsky announced the successes of the AFU in the Dobropil direction
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Unmanned systems forces burned a crossing and several Russian tanks
Forces of unmanned systems
fire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?