Ukrainian defenders during the operation in the Dobropil direction were able to liberate seven settlements from the occupiers. The enemy suffered heavy losses.

Syrsky reported on the successes of the AFU in the Dobropil direction

The general noted that the advance of Ukrainian defenders deep into the Russian defense is from 3 to 7 kilometers.

Control was restored in seven settlements, and nine were cleared of enemy DRGs. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, in total, 160 square kilometers were liberated during the operation, and another 171 square kilometers were cleared of enemy saboteurs.

Syrsky said that the Russian Federation's losses during this time amount to 2,456 people, including 1,322 who are irretrievable. The exchange fund has also been significantly replenished. Share

At the same time, the enemy lost 817 units of weapons and military equipment: