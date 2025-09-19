Over 1,300 Russian occupiers destroyed — Syrsky announced the successes of the AFU in the Dobropil direction

Ukrainian defenders during the operation in the Dobropil direction were able to liberate seven settlements from the occupiers. The enemy suffered heavy losses.
Syrsky reported on the successes of the AFU in the Dobropil direction
The general noted that the advance of Ukrainian defenders deep into the Russian defense is from 3 to 7 kilometers.
According to him, in total, 160 square kilometers were liberated during the operation, and another 171 square kilometers were cleared of enemy saboteurs.
At the same time, the enemy lost 817 units of weapons and military equipment:
tanks — 12;
armored combat vehicles — 37;
artillery systems — 162;
MLRS — 5;
automotive technicians — 382;
motorcycles — 58;
special equipment — 1;
drones — 160.
