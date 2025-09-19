Over 1,300 Russian occupiers destroyed — Syrsky announced the successes of the AFU in the Dobropil direction
Over 1,300 Russian occupiers destroyed — Syrsky announced the successes of the AFU in the Dobropil direction

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
Ukrainian defenders during the operation in the Dobropil direction were able to liberate seven settlements from the occupiers. The enemy suffered heavy losses.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders liberated seven settlements in the Dobropil direction and inflicted heavy losses on the Russian occupiers.
  • The advance of Ukrainian troops deep into the Russian defenses ranged from 3 to 7 kilometers, resulting in the liberation of 160 square kilometers.
  • Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported successful operations, with 171 square kilometers cleared of enemy activity and significant losses for the Russian Federation.

Syrsky reported on the successes of the AFU in the Dobropil direction

The general noted that the advance of Ukrainian defenders deep into the Russian defense is from 3 to 7 kilometers.

Control was restored in seven settlements, and nine were cleared of enemy DRGs.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, in total, 160 square kilometers were liberated during the operation, and another 171 square kilometers were cleared of enemy saboteurs.

Syrsky said that the Russian Federation's losses during this time amount to 2,456 people, including 1,322 who are irretrievable. The exchange fund has also been significantly replenished.

At the same time, the enemy lost 817 units of weapons and military equipment:

  • tanks — 12;

  • armored combat vehicles — 37;

  • artillery systems — 162;

  • MLRS — 5;

  • automotive technicians — 382;

  • motorcycles — 58;

  • special equipment — 1;

  • drones — 160.

