Zelenskyy revealed details of the AFU counter-offensive operation near Dobropillya

During the Dobropil operation, Ukrainian soldiers have already liberated 160 square kilometers and seven settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with military personnel at the front.

Step by step, the soldiers are liberating our land: since the beginning of the operation, 160 square kilometers and seven settlements have been cleared of the occupiers, and more than 170 square kilometers and nine settlements have been cleared of the occupiers. Almost a hundred occupiers have been captured, and in these weeks alone, the Russians have already suffered thousands of casualties, wounded and killed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky also announced a significant replenishment of the exchange fund.

Our exchange fund has been significantly replenished — there are already almost a hundred Russian prisoners, there will be more. Russian losses only since the beginning of our counter-offensive operation, only in the Pokrovsk area, only in these weeks — already more than two and a half thousand, of which more than 1,300 Russians have been killed.