During the Dobropil operation, Ukrainian soldiers have already liberated 160 square kilometers and seven settlements in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers have liberated 160 square kilometers and seven settlements in the Donetsk region during the Dobropil operation.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine exhibited high effectiveness in capturing almost a hundred occupiers, showcasing the success of the operation.
- President Zelenskyy highlighted the significant replenishment of the exchange fund, marking a crucial step towards victory over the occupiers.
The AFU liberated 160 sq km near Dobropillya
This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with military personnel at the front.
Zelensky also announced a significant replenishment of the exchange fund.
Ukraine is quite rightly defending its positions, its land. This is a heroic defense. I am proud of our soldiers, proud of our people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-