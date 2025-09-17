President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that Ukraine has stopped three Russian offensive campaigns. However, the problem is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has planned to launch two more.
Points of attention
- Despite boasting about capturing cities like Sumy, Russian invaders have failed to occupy Eastern Ukraine for over 11 years.
- The international sentiment towards the situation in Ukraine is shifting, signaling potential changes in support from Europe and the United States.
The Russian army will continue to advance in Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian leader, the mood in Europe and the United States is really changing a bit.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have not been able to occupy Eastern Ukraine for over 11 years.
The Kremlin cynically boasts that its army can easily capture the city of Sumy.
However, as Zelensky noted, all this is a lie and manipulation.
The President of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy is suffering from a large number of casualties and serious losses of equipment and weapons on the battlefield.
