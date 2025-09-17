President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that Ukraine has stopped three Russian offensive campaigns. However, the problem is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has planned to launch two more.

The Russian army will continue to advance in Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, the mood in Europe and the United States is really changing a bit.

Overall, I'm glad, really glad, that all of the Russian advances, all of their offensive missions, and there have been three of them already, and they're planning two more difficult offensive campaigns ahead. Their last three missions have failed. And, in my opinion, this is a very important signal. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have not been able to occupy Eastern Ukraine for over 11 years.

The Kremlin cynically boasts that its army can easily capture the city of Sumy.

However, as Zelensky noted, all this is a lie and manipulation.

And we will be able to prove all this. And so it happened: the Russians lost three campaigns. Share

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy is suffering from a large number of casualties and serious losses of equipment and weapons on the battlefield.