"Two difficult offensive campaigns." Zelensky warned about Putin's plans
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Two difficult offensive campaigns." Zelensky warned about Putin's plans

The Russian army will continue to advance in Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that Ukraine has stopped three Russian offensive campaigns. However, the problem is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has planned to launch two more.

Points of attention

  • Despite boasting about capturing cities like Sumy, Russian invaders have failed to occupy Eastern Ukraine for over 11 years.
  • The international sentiment towards the situation in Ukraine is shifting, signaling potential changes in support from Europe and the United States.

The Russian army will continue to advance in Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, the mood in Europe and the United States is really changing a bit.

Overall, I'm glad, really glad, that all of the Russian advances, all of their offensive missions, and there have been three of them already, and they're planning two more difficult offensive campaigns ahead. Their last three missions have failed. And, in my opinion, this is a very important signal.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have not been able to occupy Eastern Ukraine for over 11 years.

The Kremlin cynically boasts that its army can easily capture the city of Sumy.

However, as Zelensky noted, all this is a lie and manipulation.

And we will be able to prove all this. And so it happened: the Russians lost three campaigns.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy is suffering from a large number of casualties and serious losses of equipment and weapons on the battlefield.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin really attacked Poland — Colonel Kemp's explanation
Putin has a clear goal regarding NATO and Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has issued a new challenge to Trump — what is the goal?
What is Putin really after?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The UN is talking about sending its peacekeepers to Ukraine
The UN is ready to ensure the protection of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?