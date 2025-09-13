"They supply components for Russian missiles". Zelenskyy proposed imposing tough sanctions against violating companies

Ukraine proposes to impose sanctions on companies that continue to supply parts to Russia. These components are used to produce missiles.

Zelenskyy proposed imposing tough sanctions against companies violating trade with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during the YES 2025 Annual Conference, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

The Head of State noted that the issue of sanctions concerns not only US President Donald Trump, but also European countries.

If Russia receives missile parts, we may not even raise the question of what we need if Russia constantly receives parts for its missiles from various companies. Of course, this is not at the state level, the leaders of America and Europe are against this, but there is a private market. They are increasing missile production in Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As Zelensky explained, the Russians get parts for their missiles in other countries.

In his opinion, there is no solution other than to impose sanctions on private companies of any state that should stop supplying missile components to Russia.