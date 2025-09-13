"They supply components for Russian missiles". Zelenskyy proposed imposing tough sanctions against violating companies

Ukraine proposes to impose sanctions on companies that continue to supply parts to Russia. These components are used to produce missiles.
Points of attention
- Ukraine plans to impose sanctions on companies supplying parts for Russian missiles to curb missile production in Russia.
- President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for global cooperation in halting the supply of missile components to Russia.
- The sanctions proposed target private companies facilitating the transfer of missile parts, not backed by governments like the US and Europe.
Zelenskyy proposed imposing tough sanctions against companies violating trade with Russia
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during the YES 2025 Annual Conference, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.
The Head of State noted that the issue of sanctions concerns not only US President Donald Trump, but also European countries.
As Zelensky explained, the Russians get parts for their missiles in other countries.
In his opinion, there is no solution other than to impose sanctions on private companies of any state that should stop supplying missile components to Russia.
We need to do this, and then after a certain period of time Russia will not be able to build so many missiles per day. If we are talking about factories that build drones, artillery, helicopters, etc. Countries supply machine tools, and not only China. Other Asian countries, European countries, which supplied before the war, but the machine tools are standing. I just don't want to advise companies like Siemens, for example, to stop their machine tools.
