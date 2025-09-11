The United States will soon lift sanctions on the Belarusian airline Belavia and plan to return the US embassy to Minsk.

The US began to “befriend” Belarus

Yes, the corresponding statements were made by the representative of the US President, John Cole.

This decision (to lift sanctions — ed.) was made by the president, who said: "Do it immediately." Now the decision, which has already been approved, has been accepted by all relevant ministries and departments involved in this work.

He also added that the lifting of sanctions on Belavia Airlines is just the beginning.

I know that we want the embassy (US — ed.) back. I know that it will come back. This is a matter of the near future. We want to have an ambassador, we want to have a full embassy here. And we will work on it, — added the representative of the US president at a meeting with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

It should be noted that on February 28, 2022, the US State Department issued an order to withdraw US civil servants and to close the embassy in Minsk due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In August 2024, the US added Belavia to its sanctions list. Earlier, in June, the US Department of Commerce extended export restrictions on the airline for 180 days. Share

The Belarusian airline is also under EU sanctions. EU countries imposed sanctions on Belavia in 2021.