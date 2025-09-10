Belarus is actively developing missile infrastructure — what does this threaten Ukraine with

In recent years, the Belarusian authorities have modernized a number of their military airfields, including those from which Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022, and are also developing missile infrastructure in the country.

Belarus is preparing to receive Russian Oreshnik missiles

The "Schemes" project (Radio Liberty), together with journalists from the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty and the Estonian publications Delfi Estonia and Eesti Ekspress, analyzed images taken by the Planet Labs satellite over the territory of Belarus.

As part of this cooperation, journalists created a map of military facilities in Belarus, which includes both completely new and modernized old military bases and training grounds, which, in particular, will be used during the joint Zapad-2025 exercises with Russia, which will be held from September 12 to 16.

Journalists, among other things, noticed changes at the Lunynets airfield, located more than 50 km from the border with Ukraine. In 2022, this airfield became the base for more than two dozen Russian Su-25 fighters, Su-34 bombers, and helicopters that attacked Ukraine in the first days of the great war.

As can be seen from satellite images, in 2022-2024, barracks were restored at the airfield, old hangars were modernized and new ones were built, fuel depots and fortifications were built, and numerous air defense systems and missile systems were installed.

Investigation of “Schemes”

It is noted that in 2023, the airfield became the permanent location of a new Belarusian air defense unit — the 56th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment.

Other airports were also modernized. Although not as large-scale as "Lunynets". In particular, at the airfields "Lida" (Grodno region), "Baranovichi" (Brest region), "Zyabrovka" (Gomel region) and "Machulischi" (Minsk region), fighter hangars were built, runways were repaired, radar systems were modernized, and additional fortifications were deployed, especially in fuel and lubricant storage areas.

In 2022, these airfields were also actively used by the Russian army. In particular, Zyabrovka airfield became one of the main bases in Belarus for Russian attack helicopters that attacked Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Belarus is also developing its missile infrastructure.

These are two military units near the city of Osipovichi, in central Belarus, one of which is the 465th Missile Brigade.

As can be seen from satellite images, large-scale construction work began there in early 2023 and is still ongoing. Share

According to the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty, several Iskander-M missile systems have been deployed on the territory of this unit for 2 years. And, probably, three new hangars were built for them, which are visible from the satellite.

Investigation of “Schemes”

Warehouses for storing military equipment and ammunition were also built on the territory, barracks and administrative buildings were reconstructed, and a sports complex was built.

In late summer 2024, a satellite recorded that a separate railway line was being laid from the base of the 465th Missile Brigade to the neighboring 1405th Artillery Ammunition Base, which is called one of the possible storage sites for Russian nuclear weapons.

In addition, journalists reported that Belarus has begun building new military bases — one of such facilities near Minsk may be of strategic importance for Russia in the war against Ukraine, because, according to experts, it is there that Russian Oreshnik ballistic missiles can be deployed.