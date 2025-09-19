The Ukrainian side continues counteroffensive actions in the Donetsk direction in the area of Pokrovska and Dobropillya.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian side under President Zelenskyy continues successful counteroffensive actions in the Donetsk direction, inflicting significant losses on the Russians.
- Operations in Pokrovska and Dobropillya are highlighted, showcasing the effective military strategy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- President Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to the units involved, including airborne assault brigades and assault regiments, for their dedication in defending Ukraine.
Zelenskyy revealed the features of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Donbas
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during his evening address.
Zelensky noted that the Russians are suffering significant losses. He also said that the exchange fund for Ukraine has been significantly replenished.
Every day adds Russian prisoners.
Zelensky also expressed gratitude to all units involved in the operation, including the 79th and 82nd Airborne Assault Brigades, assault units — the 1st, 33rd, 225th, and 425th Assault Regiments, and the 14th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.
The President added that the Defense Forces are defending positions around Kupyansk.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-