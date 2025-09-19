Zelenskyy announced counteroffensive actions of the AFU in the Donetsk direction
Zelenskyy announced counteroffensive actions of the AFU in the Donetsk direction

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian side continues counteroffensive actions in the Donetsk direction in the area of Pokrovska and Dobropillya.

Zelenskyy revealed the features of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during his evening address.

There were reports from the military, the commander-in-chief. We are continuing counter-offensive actions in the Donetsk direction. The Pokrovska district, the Dobropillya district — that was where one of the most important directions of their offensive for the Russians was, and they were unable to launch a full-fledged offensive there. Our military is destroying their forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that the Russians are suffering significant losses. He also said that the exchange fund for Ukraine has been significantly replenished.

Every day adds Russian prisoners.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to all units involved in the operation, including the 79th and 82nd Airborne Assault Brigades, assault units — the 1st, 33rd, 225th, and 425th Assault Regiments, and the 14th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The President added that the Defense Forces are defending positions around Kupyansk.

Thank you to all the teams. There will be new deep strikes in response to what Russia is doing.

