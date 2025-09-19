Operators of the 412th Nemesis SBS Regiment hit several tanks and howitzers at one of the key sections of the front, which resulted in a decrease in the intensity of enemy attacks and an improvement in the tactical situation for the Defense Forces units.
Points of attention
- Operators of the 412th Nemesis SBS Regiment successfully neutralized a crossing and several enemy tanks and howitzers, leading to a decrease in enemy activity.
- The actions of the SBS hindered the enemy's maneuverability and limited their ability to launch an offensive, significantly impacting the tactical situation for Defense Forces units.
- SBS operators also destroyed a crossing, tanks, and a fuel depot, limiting the enemy's ability to transfer reserves quickly and provide fuel for their operations.
USF operators destroyed the crossing and tanks of the Russian army
The regiment's operators also destroyed a crossing and a fuel and fuel depot, which limited the occupiers' ability to quickly transfer reserves and provide them with fuel.
The systematic work of SBS fighters hinders the enemy's maneuvers and reduces its offensive capabilities.
The 412th Nemesis Regiment once again confirmed its status as one of the most effective strike forces in this direction.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-