Operators of the 412th Nemesis SBS Regiment hit several tanks and howitzers at one of the key sections of the front, which resulted in a decrease in the intensity of enemy attacks and an improvement in the tactical situation for the Defense Forces units.

USF operators destroyed the crossing and tanks of the Russian army

The regiment's operators also destroyed a crossing and a fuel and fuel depot, which limited the occupiers' ability to quickly transfer reserves and provide them with fuel.

The systematic work of SBS fighters hinders the enemy's maneuvers and reduces its offensive capabilities.

The 412th Nemesis Regiment once again confirmed its status as one of the most effective strike forces in this direction.