The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, reported that on September 13, Ukrainian fighters destroyed a valuable Russian UAV "Orion".

USF destroyed Russian drone “Orion”

"Magyar" announced the successful shooting down of a Russian drone worth over $5 million.

Orion reconnaissance aircraft has just been shot down. 414 arr. Ptahy Magyar, Topota Team. 16.3 meters — wingspan, 24 hours in the air. Performance characteristics and cost of $ million see Wikipedia. Robert “Magyar” Brody Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces SBS

Of the over 1,500 Orlans, ZALAs, Supercams, Shaheds, Gerbers, and Lancets shot down by the Ptakhs during the war, the largest were the Merlin and the Forpost.

Orion remained on the crown. That's the machine. Topot 414 arr. Team. Good job, Cossacks!