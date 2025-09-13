Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces shoot down Russian Orion strike reconnaissance drone for the first time
Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces shoot down Russian Orion strike reconnaissance drone for the first time

Forces of unmanned systems
“Orion”
The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, reported that on September 13, Ukrainian fighters destroyed a valuable Russian UAV "Orion".

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a successful operation to shoot down a Russian Orion strike and reconnaissance drone.
  • The importance of this operation was stressed by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces for the country's security.
  • The successful destruction of the Russian drone by Ukrainian forces highlights their capability in unmanned systems warfare.

USF destroyed Russian drone “Orion”

"Magyar" announced the successful shooting down of a Russian drone worth over $5 million.

Orion reconnaissance aircraft has just been shot down. 414 arr. Ptahy Magyar, Topota Team. 16.3 meters — wingspan, 24 hours in the air. Performance characteristics and cost of $ million see Wikipedia.

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces SBS

Of the over 1,500 Orlans, ZALAs, Supercams, Shaheds, Gerbers, and Lancets shot down by the Ptakhs during the war, the largest were the Merlin and the Forpost.

Orion remained on the crown. That's the machine. Topot 414 arr. Team. Good job, Cossacks!

"While gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, gas and oil are quickly consumed. But no one says a word," added "Magyar."

