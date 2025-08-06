UFS hit over 23,000 combat targets during July
UFS hit over 23,000 combat targets during July

UFS
Source:  online.ua

During July, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group hit an average of 756 targets per day, including 166 enemy personnel. Despite the fact that the Group's strength is only 2% of the total strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, every third occupier was destroyed by these units.

Points of attention

  • The UFS conducted successful operations against the enemy, hitting an average of 756 targets per day.
  • Over 23,000 enemy targets and over 5,000 occupiers were destroyed by military units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group in July.

The UFS reported on combat operations in July

This was reported by UFS Commander Robert "Magyar" Brody.

Among the interesting figures that deserve attention. 756 targets on average per day. 166 worms daily. 2% — the number of the SBS Group relative to the total number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 31.8% — the share of all verified worm detoxes (every third). 36.3% — the share of all verified enemy targets. All units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group have been working in a single system of electronic accounting of used means and warheads, results, planning and analysis for a month.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the UFS

At the same time, he noted that the ratio of irretrievable losses of the Group's personnel to the enemy's losses is 1:604. And the ratio of financial costs is 1:100 dollars.

According to Magyar, 29,172 FPV drones, 1,051 Mavics, 530 night bombers, and 655 fighter jets were used to destroy or defeat 23,433 targets (including 5,134 occupiers) in July. In total, over 75,000 rounds of ammunition were used.

The average efficiency of the use of FPV drones was 39.6% (11,538 effective hits against 29,172 drones used). The average hit rate of night bombers was 60.3% (19,605 effective hits), the commander reported.

In the first 5 days of August, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group have already destroyed 3,372 enemy targets and 817 units of "worm" personnel, Magyar emphasized.

He also mentioned the involvement of the SBS in the attack on the fuel depot at the Sochi airport.

Well, Sochi, of course, Sochi. We are not there. 14th UFS Regiment.

As is known, the Unmanned Systems Forces were created in Ukraine by decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 6, 2024. On June 25, 2024, the Unmanned Systems Forces became a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

