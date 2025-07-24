The enemy installed the Msta-B howitzer in a shelter and camouflaged it. However, this did not help him: the aerial reconnaissance of the 424th Svarog Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces, having received a “serif” from counter-battery specialists, quickly discovered the position, and the pilots of the strike UAVs destroyed the vehicle with two precise strikes.
The fighters worked no less effectively on the antenna complex, which provided the occupiers with radio relay communication and Wi-Fi signal transmission.
Destroying such targets is a strike against the enemy's stable communications at medium and long distances.
High-quality aerial reconnaissance combined with the skill of strike UAV pilots is what gives the Svarog warriors an advantage over the enemy!
