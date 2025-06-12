Unmanned systems forces hit a military-industrial complex facility in the Moscow region of the RF
Unmanned systems forces hit a military-industrial complex facility in the Moscow region of the RF

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a military-industrial complex facility in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces successfully targeted and destroyed a military-industrial complex facility in the Moscow region of Russia.
  • The strike aimed at reducing the enemy's capabilities in manufacturing high-tech weapons and equipment for military needs.

SBS hit a military facility on Russian territory

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to manufacture high-tech weapons and equipment, on the night of June 12, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck an important facility of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex.

Explosions were recorded on the territory of the "Rezonit" Technopark, located in Zubovo, Moscow Region. This is a plant for the serial production and assembly of printed circuit boards and the production of electronics. Its products are widely used in the manufacture of high-tech weapons and equipment.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.




