Unmanned systems forces hit a military-industrial complex facility in the Moscow region of the RF

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a military-industrial complex facility in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

SBS hit a military facility on Russian territory

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to manufacture high-tech weapons and equipment, on the night of June 12, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck an important facility of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex.

Explosions were recorded on the territory of the "Rezonit" Technopark, located in Zubovo, Moscow Region. This is a plant for the serial production and assembly of printed circuit boards and the production of electronics. Its products are widely used in the manufacture of high-tech weapons and equipment.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.