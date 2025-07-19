Watch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the experimental Russian electronic warfare complex "KOP-2"

Operators of the 424th Svarog Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces discovered and destroyed an experimental Russian electronic warfare complex "KOP-2".
- The 424th Svarog Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces successfully discovered and destroyed the experimental Russian electronic warfare complex KOP-2.
- The Russian electronic warfare system KOP-2, designed to cover important objects, was proven ineffective in real combat scenarios.
- The enemy's attempt to find effective countermeasures against Ukrainian UAVs led to the development of the KOP-2, which failed to withstand the encounter with the operators of the Svarog battalion.
This model is another attempt by the enemy to find an effective countermeasure to Ukrainian UAVs. "KOP-2" scans the airwaves in a wide range, detects the frequency at which the drone operates, and tries to jam it with a powerful signal. This is an expensive and rare technique that the occupiers use to cover important objects — for example, air defense installations.
However, the SBS noted that in real combat, the KOP-2 could not withstand the encounter with the operators of the Svarog battalion.
