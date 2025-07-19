Watch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the experimental Russian electronic warfare complex "KOP-2"
Ukraine
Watch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the experimental Russian electronic warfare complex "KOP-2"

Forces of unmanned systems
USF
Operators of the 424th Svarog Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces discovered and destroyed an experimental Russian electronic warfare complex "KOP-2".

  • The 424th Svarog Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces successfully discovered and destroyed the experimental Russian electronic warfare complex KOP-2.
  • The Russian electronic warfare system KOP-2, designed to cover important objects, was proven ineffective in real combat scenarios.
  • The enemy's attempt to find effective countermeasures against Ukrainian UAVs led to the development of the KOP-2, which failed to withstand the encounter with the operators of the Svarog battalion.

USF destroyed experimental Russian electronic warfare system

This model is another attempt by the enemy to find an effective countermeasure to Ukrainian UAVs. "KOP-2" scans the airwaves in a wide range, detects the frequency at which the drone operates, and tries to jam it with a powerful signal. This is an expensive and rare technique that the occupiers use to cover important objects — for example, air defense installations.

However, the SBS noted that in real combat, the KOP-2 could not withstand the encounter with the operators of the Svarog battalion.

Their first accurate hit disabled the equipment, and the next one completely destroyed the complex.

