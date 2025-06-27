Watch: SBS destroyed a rare North Korean MLRS in the Novopavlovsk direction

Fighters of the Raid battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare North Korean MLRS.
Points of attention
- Fighters of the Raid battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed a rare North Korean M1991 MLRS in Novopavlovsk.
- The pilot's precise strike with the UAV caused the detonation of the entire ammunition, illustrating the effectiveness of modern military technology in combat scenarios.
SBS destroyed a North Korean MLRS
In the Novopavlivske direction, operators of the 413th Raid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces discovered and destroyed a DPRK-made M1991 multiple launch rocket system.
The pilot hit one of the projectiles on the guide package with the strike UAV.
The M1991 is a North Korean analogue of the Soviet 220 mm Uragan MLRS, but with an increased caliber — 240 mm — and a range of up to 60 km.
The presence of these systems in enemy service was first confirmed on video in April 2025.
