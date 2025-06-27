Watch: SBS destroyed a rare North Korean MLRS in the Novopavlovsk direction

Fighters of the Raid battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare North Korean MLRS.

SBS destroyed a North Korean MLRS

In the Novopavlivske direction, operators of the 413th Raid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces discovered and destroyed a DPRK-made M1991 multiple launch rocket system.

The pilot hit one of the projectiles on the guide package with the strike UAV.

The ammunition went off and pierced the crew cabin, then detonated the entire ammunition. Share

The M1991 is a North Korean analogue of the Soviet 220 mm Uragan MLRS, but with an increased caliber — 240 mm — and a range of up to 60 km.