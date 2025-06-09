Defense plant in Cheboksary hit by Ukrainian Armed Forces unmanned systems

On the night of June 9, drones of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the facilities of the Progress plant in the Russian city of Cheboksary (Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation). This enterprise is engaged, in particular, in the production of navigation equipment for the Shahed.

Operators of the 14th separate UAV regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the VNIIR Progress enterprise, located in the city of Cheboksary (Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation), about 1,000 km from the state border of Ukraine. Share

This is a manufacturer of navigation equipment, in particular the adaptive Comet antennas used in the Shahed UAV, unified planning and correction modules (which make conventional aerial bombs guided), and other high-precision weapons.

At least two UAVs were recorded hitting the object and a subsequent large-scale fire.

The enemy, trying to prevent #DeepStrike, restricted the operation of airports in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, and Tambov.

The results of the lesion are being clarified.

Recall that after 3 a.m., reports emerged of an attack by Ukrainian drones on the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic of Russia. Several explosions were heard in the city, and later local residents began posting videos showing thick black smoke rising from a local factory.