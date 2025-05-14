Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces showed interception of Russian reconnaissance drones in Donetsk region

Ukrainian military continues to destroy enemy drones. This time, they managed to intercept such Russian drones as "Molniya" and Zala.

SBS effectively intercepts “elite” Russian drones

It is noted that the video shows the work of intercepting enemy reconnaissance UAVs by operators of the 413th "Raid" battalion of the SBS in the Donetsk region.

The following enemy drones were eliminated:

"Molniya-2" is an aircraft-type FPV attack drone with a communication range of up to 40 km. The cost is estimated at $300;

Zala Z-16 and Supercam S350 are tactical-level reconnaissance UAVs with a communication range of up to 70 km and 100 km, and a cost of $70,000 and $100,000, respectively;

"Orlan-10" is one of the main reconnaissance UAVs of the Russian Armed Forces with a communication range of up to 120 km. The cost is estimated at $90,000.