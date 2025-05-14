Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces showed interception of Russian reconnaissance drones in Donetsk region
Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces showed interception of Russian reconnaissance drones in Donetsk region

Forces of unmanned systems
SBS
Ukrainian military continues to destroy enemy drones. This time, they managed to intercept such Russian drones as "Molniya" and Zala.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military intercepts Russian reconnaissance drones such as Molniya, Zala, and Orlan-10 in Donetsk region, showcasing their capabilities in combating enemy unmanned systems.
  • The intercepted drones have significant intelligence-gathering capabilities and value, highlighting the importance of disrupting enemy intelligence operations.
  • SBS operators effectively eliminate 'elite' Russian drones like Molniya-2, Zala Z-16, Supercam S350, and Orlan-10, showcasing their expertise in intercepting advanced UAV technology.

SBS effectively intercepts “elite” Russian drones

It is noted that the video shows the work of intercepting enemy reconnaissance UAVs by operators of the 413th "Raid" battalion of the SBS in the Donetsk region.

The following enemy drones were eliminated:

  • "Molniya-2" is an aircraft-type FPV attack drone with a communication range of up to 40 km. The cost is estimated at $300;

  • Zala Z-16 and Supercam S350 are tactical-level reconnaissance UAVs with a communication range of up to 70 km and 100 km, and a cost of $70,000 and $100,000, respectively;

  • "Orlan-10" is one of the main reconnaissance UAVs of the Russian Armed Forces with a communication range of up to 120 km. The cost is estimated at $90,000.

Intercepting enemy drones is one of the key areas that the Unmanned Systems Forces are actively developing. In addition to reconnaissance "wings", we also intercept Shahed-136 strike UAVs, which Russian troops use to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities.

