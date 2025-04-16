Fighters of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces discovered and hit a self-propelled artillery mount of the Russian invaders "Akatsiya" in the territory of the Donetsk region.
SBS hit Russian self-propelled gun "Akatsiya"
This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", releasing a video of combat work.
The installation is equipped with self-digging equipment, which allows you to equip a trench for firing in 20-40 minutes.
However, this “Acacia” will no longer fire. The Nemesis bomber rendered it inoperable and reduced it to scrap as part of a mission to destroy enemy artillery.
