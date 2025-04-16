Fighters of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces discovered and hit a self-propelled artillery mount of the Russian invaders "Akatsiya" in the territory of the Donetsk region.

SBS hit Russian self-propelled gun "Akatsiya"

This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", releasing a video of combat work.

The Acacia self-propelled gun is designed to destroy and suppress nuclear attack weapons, artillery, tanks, manpower, and destroy enemy defenses. Share

The installation is equipped with self-digging equipment, which allows you to equip a trench for firing in 20-40 minutes.

However, this “Acacia” will no longer fire. The Nemesis bomber rendered it inoperable and reduced it to scrap as part of a mission to destroy enemy artillery.