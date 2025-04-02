Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy 3 Russian Air Defense Systems Worth $50 Million

In the Donetsk direction, the Forces of Unmanned Systems destroyed three air defense systems of the Russian occupiers, the total cost of which is about $50 million.

Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy 3 Russian SAMs

According to the military, operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces detected and hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks.

As specified, these are two Buk anti-aircraft missile systems of unidentified modifications and a Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

These complexes are an important element of the enemy's air defense, and their total cost is about $50 million. Strike drones with a target acquisition and automatic homing system were used to defeat them. Share

In the video released by the military, you can see how the "capture of the target" and its destruction took place.