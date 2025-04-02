Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy 3 Russian Air Defense Systems Worth $50 Million

In the Donetsk direction, the Forces of Unmanned Systems destroyed three air defense systems of the Russian occupiers, the total cost of which is about $50 million.
Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy 3 Russian SAMs
According to the military, operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces detected and hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks.
As specified, these are two Buk anti-aircraft missile systems of unidentified modifications and a Tor anti-aircraft missile system.
In the video released by the military, you can see how the "capture of the target" and its destruction took place.
It is added that such defeats are the result of the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV operators, which cause millions of dollars in damage to the enemy and open up airspace for further operations by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
