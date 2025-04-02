Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy 3 Russian Air Defense Systems Worth $50 Million
Watch: Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy 3 Russian Air Defense Systems Worth $50 Million

Forces of unmanned systems
SAMs
In the Donetsk direction, the Forces of Unmanned Systems destroyed three air defense systems of the Russian occupiers, the total cost of which is about $50 million.

Points of attention

  • Unmanned Systems Forces effectively neutralized three Russian air defense systems in the Donetsk direction, valued at $50 million.
  • The use of strike drones equipped with target acquisition and automatic homing system led to the successful destruction of two Buk anti-aircraft missile systems and a Tor anti-aircraft missile system.
  • The coordinated efforts of aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV operators resulted in significant damage to the enemy's defense capabilities, creating opportunities for further operations by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy 3 Russian SAMs

According to the military, operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces detected and hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks.

As specified, these are two Buk anti-aircraft missile systems of unidentified modifications and a Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

These complexes are an important element of the enemy's air defense, and their total cost is about $50 million. Strike drones with a target acquisition and automatic homing system were used to defeat them.

In the video released by the military, you can see how the "capture of the target" and its destruction took place.

It is added that such defeats are the result of the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV operators, which cause millions of dollars in damage to the enemy and open up airspace for further operations by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

