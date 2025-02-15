Watch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the Russian army's Strela-10 air defense system in the Donetsk region

Ukrainian drones destroyed the Russian army's Strela-10 air defense system

As the military noted, enemy equipment was detected near the settlement of Velyka Novosilka using aerial reconnaissance. After that, a drone with an ammunition drop system was sent to destroy it.

Fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces unit hit a Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region.

The Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system (AMS) is a Soviet self-propelled short-range air defense system designed to destroy air targets at low altitudes. The Strela-10 is based on the MT-LB tracked platform, which provides high mobility and the ability to operate together with armored units.

The complex is armed with four or six 9M37 guided missiles in various modifications, which are equipped with an infrared or photocontrast homing head. This allows it to destroy enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones at a range of up to 5 km and an altitude of up to 3.5 km. Share

The system has been widely used by the Russians in Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine, and other combat zones. Despite its relative obsolescence, it is still in service with the Russian army and is being modernized to increase its effectiveness.