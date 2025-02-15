Watch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the Russian army's Strela-10 air defense system in the Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the Russian army's Strela-10 air defense system in the Donetsk region

OSTG "Khortytsya"
Strela-10
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned systems forces destroyed a Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system. This happened in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian unmanned systems forces destroyed a Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system in the Donetsk region.
  • The Strela-10 air defense system is designed to destroy air targets at low altitudes and has been widely used by the Russian army in various conflict zones.
  • The Strela-10 is based on the MT-LB tracked platform and is armed with guided missiles capable of targeting enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones.

Ukrainian drones destroyed the Russian army's Strela-10 air defense system

As the military noted, enemy equipment was detected near the settlement of Velyka Novosilka using aerial reconnaissance. After that, a drone with an ammunition drop system was sent to destroy it.

Fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces unit hit a Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region.

The Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system (AMS) is a Soviet self-propelled short-range air defense system designed to destroy air targets at low altitudes. The Strela-10 is based on the MT-LB tracked platform, which provides high mobility and the ability to operate together with armored units.

The complex is armed with four or six 9M37 guided missiles in various modifications, which are equipped with an infrared or photocontrast homing head. This allows it to destroy enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones at a range of up to 5 km and an altitude of up to 3.5 km.

The system has been widely used by the Russians in Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine, and other combat zones. Despite its relative obsolescence, it is still in service with the Russian army and is being modernized to increase its effectiveness.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Unmanned systems forces shot down a Russian TOR-M2 air defense system in Zaporizhia region
Forces of unmanned systems
TOR-M2
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Unmanned systems forces hit the Russian army's Buk-M3 air defense system — video
Forces of unmanned systems
Unmanned systems forces hit the Russian army's Buk-M3 air defense system — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed the use of FAB-250 drones against the Russia
Forces of unmanned systems
FAB-250

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?