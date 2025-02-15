Watch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the Russian army's Strela-10 air defense system in the Donetsk region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned systems forces destroyed a Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system. This happened in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian unmanned systems forces destroyed a Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system in the Donetsk region.
- The Strela-10 air defense system is designed to destroy air targets at low altitudes and has been widely used by the Russian army in various conflict zones.
- The Strela-10 is based on the MT-LB tracked platform and is armed with guided missiles capable of targeting enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones.
Ukrainian drones destroyed the Russian army's Strela-10 air defense system
As the military noted, enemy equipment was detected near the settlement of Velyka Novosilka using aerial reconnaissance. After that, a drone with an ammunition drop system was sent to destroy it.
Fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces unit hit a Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region.
The Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system (AMS) is a Soviet self-propelled short-range air defense system designed to destroy air targets at low altitudes. The Strela-10 is based on the MT-LB tracked platform, which provides high mobility and the ability to operate together with armored units.
The system has been widely used by the Russians in Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine, and other combat zones. Despite its relative obsolescence, it is still in service with the Russian army and is being modernized to increase its effectiveness.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-