Ukraine is indeed using FAB-250 drones to strike Russia. This is a unique development, reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces.

SBS uses drones with FAB-250

The SBS command confirms the use of a long-range UAV capable of carrying a 250-kilogram bomb and covering a distance of up to 2,000 km with the possibility of return. This is a unique development that changes the rules of the battlefield.

According to the military, Russian propaganda constantly claims to have "shot down" such planes, but explosions at military-industrial complex facilities, refineries, and ammunition depots say otherwise.

Operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of the SBS have been striking behind enemy lines for over a year, covering hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of kilometers. There have already been dozens of such missions, and there will be more to come.

Equipping Ukrainian drones with aerial bombs

The fact that Ukraine had converted another sports aircraft into a long-range strike drone became known back in April 2024. The wreckage of one of them was discovered on Russian territory, more than 600 miles (965 km) from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

He was mentioned again in the context of the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline station near Novozybkov on the night of January 30. Analysts noted that during the operation, the Defense Forces used an "unusual weapons system" — a drone with an aerial bomb weighing 250 kg.

Such use cases, analysts say, have already occurred, but before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were equipped with FAB-100 drones, not FAB-250.

SBS drone operators destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS

As the military noted, the BM-21 "Grad" is a 122 mm multiple launch rocket system that poses a serious threat to our people, armored vehicles, and positions.

But this time the fire turned against the enemy himself.