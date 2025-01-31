Ukraine is indeed using FAB-250 drones to strike Russia. This is a unique development, reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces.
- Ukrainian military is successfully using FAB-250 drones to strike targets in Russia, altering the rules of engagement on the battlefield.
- Long-range drones capable of covering 2,000 km and carrying 250-kilogram aerial bombs are proving to be an effective tool in countering occupiers.
- SBS command confirms the strategic use of long-range UAVs with FAB-250 to conduct successful missions behind enemy lines.
- Equipping Ukrainian drones with aerial bombs is a significant development, showcasing Ukraine's innovation in military tactics.
- The successful destruction of a Russian Grad MLRS by SBS drone operators highlights the effective use of drones as a powerful asset in warfare.
SBS uses drones with FAB-250
According to the military, Russian propaganda constantly claims to have "shot down" such planes, but explosions at military-industrial complex facilities, refineries, and ammunition depots say otherwise.
Operators of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of the SBS have been striking behind enemy lines for over a year, covering hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of kilometers. There have already been dozens of such missions, and there will be more to come.
Equipping Ukrainian drones with aerial bombs
The fact that Ukraine had converted another sports aircraft into a long-range strike drone became known back in April 2024. The wreckage of one of them was discovered on Russian territory, more than 600 miles (965 km) from the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Such use cases, analysts say, have already occurred, but before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were equipped with FAB-100 drones, not FAB-250.
SBS drone operators destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS
As the military noted, the BM-21 "Grad" is a 122 mm multiple launch rocket system that poses a serious threat to our people, armored vehicles, and positions.
But this time the fire turned against the enemy himself.
The Flying Skull Battalion operators have reduced this installation to a pile of torn metal. Where the Unmanned Systems Forces operate, the occupiers don't shoot—they burn.
