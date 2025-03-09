Warch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the Russian Osa air defense system near Vugledar
Ukraine
Warch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the Russian Osa air defense system near Vugledar

Forces of unmanned systems
Osa
Читати українською

Operators of the 413th Battalion “Raid” of the Unmanned Systems Forces delivered a precise strike on the Russian Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the Vugledar direction.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces conducted a precise strike on the Russian Osa air defense system near Vugledar.
  • The Russian Osa SAM (9K33 SA-8 Gecko) is a mobile air defense system used to protect Russian facilities from various aerial threats.
  • The successful destruction of the Russian Osa air defense system showcases the capability of Ukrainian drones in combat situations.

Ukrainian drones destroyed the Russian Osa air defense system

The command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Operators of the 413th OBBS "Reid" of the SBS delivered a precise strike on the Russian Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the Vugledar direction.

The Osa (9K33\SA-8 Gecko) air defense system is a short-range mobile air defense system designed to protect military units and strategic facilities of the Russian Armed Forces from attacks by aircraft, cruise missiles, and UAVs.

