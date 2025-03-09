Warch: Unmanned systems forces destroyed the Russian Osa air defense system near Vugledar

Operators of the 413th Battalion “Raid” of the Unmanned Systems Forces delivered a precise strike on the Russian Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the Vugledar direction.

Ukrainian drones destroyed the Russian Osa air defense system

The command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The Osa (9K33\SA-8 Gecko) air defense system is a short-range mobile air defense system designed to protect military units and strategic facilities of the Russian Armed Forces from attacks by aircraft, cruise missiles, and UAVs.