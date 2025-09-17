How much money does Ukraine spend per year of war against Russia — Zelenskyy's answer

The war against Russia is very expensive for Ukraine. Just one year of confronting the aggressor requires 120 billion dollars.

The price of war: Zelenskyy revealed the cost of Ukraine's fight against Russia

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Matsola in Kyiv.

According to the head of state, Ukraine currently has $60 billion, but this is only half of the amount needed for 2026.

The cost of one year of war today is 120 billion dollars: 60 billion is the Ukrainian budget, and I have to find another 60 billion for next year. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Therefore, the president emphasized that the main task now is to end the war. However, if this cannot be achieved, there is a plan "B".

Plan A for us is to end the war, Plan B is $120 billion. And that's a big challenge. Share

At the same time, the President noted that Ukraine will need less money for reconstruction after the war if it manages to achieve a ceasefire and receive security guarantees.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov, said that Ukraine spends about $172 million on the war with Russia every day. In hryvnia equivalent, this is about 7 billion. He emphasized that this is an amount that cannot be covered solely by its own resources.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal also warned that Ukraine would need at least $120 billion in military spending in 2026 if the war did not end. According to him, if Ukraine spends less than Russia, it will be forced to pay with territory and human lives.