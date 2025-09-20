Russians killed 4 civilians in Zaporizhia and Khmelnytskyi regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians killed 4 civilians in Zaporizhia and Khmelnytskyi regions

Ivan Fedorov
Russians continue to kill civilians in Ukraine
Читати українською

During September 19-20, the Russian army continued to actively attack various regions of Ukraine. According to the latest data, three people died as a result of enemy attacks on the Vasylivka and Polohivka districts of Zaporizhia region. Another victim was reported in Khmelnytskyi region.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities report numerous incidents of damage to apartments, houses, infrastructure, and vehicles.
  • Increasing violence in Ukraine underscores the urgent need for international attention and intervention to protect civilians and restore peace.

Russians continue to kill civilians in Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched 521 strikes on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.

In addition, the Russian army carried out 5 air strikes on Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Stepnohirsk, Zaliznychne, and Uspenivka.

351 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Sofiivka, Prymorske, Plavne, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka and Charivne. 3 MLRS attacks were carried out on the territory of Prymorske, Bilogirye and Novodanylivka.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

According to local authorities, they received 30 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, infrastructure, cars, garages, and outbuildings.

In addition, on the night of September 20, the enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region — a man born in 1979 was killed.

His body was discovered in the Dunayevets community during the elimination of a fire in one of the houses.

It is also indicated that two civilians sought medical attention without hospitalization.

According to the latest data, 2 houses were destroyed, and approximately 20 residential structures were damaged.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia embarrassed by inflatable plane during Zapad-2025 military exercises in Belarus
inflatable plane
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's large-scale attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there is a victim and many injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on September 20
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Oil refinery in Saratov, Russia, burns after drone attack
“Bavovna” in Russia on September 20 — what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?