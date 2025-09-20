Russians killed 4 civilians in Zaporizhia and Khmelnytskyi regions

During September 19-20, the Russian army continued to actively attack various regions of Ukraine. According to the latest data, three people died as a result of enemy attacks on the Vasylivka and Polohivka districts of Zaporizhia region. Another victim was reported in Khmelnytskyi region.
Points of attention
- Local authorities report numerous incidents of damage to apartments, houses, infrastructure, and vehicles.
- Increasing violence in Ukraine underscores the urgent need for international attention and intervention to protect civilians and restore peace.
Russians continue to kill civilians in Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched 521 strikes on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.
In addition, the Russian army carried out 5 air strikes on Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Stepnohirsk, Zaliznychne, and Uspenivka.
According to local authorities, they received 30 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, infrastructure, cars, garages, and outbuildings.
In addition, on the night of September 20, the enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region — a man born in 1979 was killed.
His body was discovered in the Dunayevets community during the elimination of a fire in one of the houses.
It is also indicated that two civilians sought medical attention without hospitalization.
According to the latest data, 2 houses were destroyed, and approximately 20 residential structures were damaged.
