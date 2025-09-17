Russia embarrassed by inflatable plane during Zapad-2025 military exercises in Belarus

The huge Belarusian-Russian exercises "West-2025" are taking place in Belarus, which are being covered by Russian media for propaganda purposes. However, a mistake made by a local television company has appeared online.
- During the Zapad-2025 military exercises in Belarus, Russia faced an embarrassing incident involving an inflatable model of a Su-33 fighter jet that was not fully inflated.
- The sighting of the deflated inflatable plane on a local television report raised questions about the attention to detail in Russian propaganda efforts.
- The Su-33 fighter jet, known for its role as a multi-role carrier-based aircraft, has been utilized in various military operations, including the Russian intervention in Syria.
Russia embarrassed by inflatable plane at military exercises in Belarus
During one of the reports, a recording was shown in which you can see an inflatable model of the Su-33 fighter jet, but it was not fully inflated.
This is a multi-role carrier-based fighter aircraft that was developed in the Soviet Union based on the Su-27 aircraft. The aircraft entered service in the mid-1990s and features a reinforced design with folding wings.
The aircraft carries a 30mm cannon, various air-to-air missiles, as well as bombs and rockets, reaching a payload of 6.5 tons. Its primary mission remains air defense of the aircraft carrier, but it can also engage ground and surface targets, and has been used in combat, in particular during the Russian intervention in Syria.
