Russia embarrassed by inflatable plane during Zapad-2025 military exercises in Belarus

The huge Belarusian-Russian exercises "West-2025" are taking place in Belarus, which are being covered by Russian media for propaganda purposes. However, a mistake made by a local television company has appeared online.

During one of the reports, a recording was shown in which you can see an inflatable model of the Su-33 fighter jet, but it was not fully inflated.

Such blunders are still somewhat of a surprise, because the Russians pay a lot of attention to this kind of propaganda material, and it's surprising that no one paid attention to the blown-up plane — and the internet doesn't forgive such blunders.

This is a multi-role carrier-based fighter aircraft that was developed in the Soviet Union based on the Su-27 aircraft. The aircraft entered service in the mid-1990s and features a reinforced design with folding wings.