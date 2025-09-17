Putin unexpectedly arrived at the Zapad-2025 military exercises

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin unexpectedly visited a military training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the aggressor country. What is important to understand is that this happened on the last day of the Belarusian-Russian military exercises "West-2025".

Putin observed the Zapad-2025 exercises

What is important to understand is that they lasted from September 12-16 in Russia and Belarus.

Officially, both dictatorships announced "practical actions by the troops of the two countries to repel potential aggression against the Union State."

They were tested at 41 land and sea ranges.

In addition, it is claimed that a total of 100,000 military personnel were involved.

This was stated by dictator Vladimir Putin himself during the visit.

However, interestingly, the Lukashenko regime previously let slip that only 7,000 military personnel participated in the exercises.

Alexander Lukashenko assured that the exercises included rehearsals for the launch of tactical nuclear missiles, as well as the Russian hypersonic missile "Lishchina".

Moreover, Russian Tu-160 bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, are also said to have practiced launching cruise missiles over the Barents Sea, and Russia's Baltic Fleet practiced destroying enemy ships, Moscow reported.