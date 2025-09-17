As Politico has learned, US leader Donald Trump has arrived in the UK, where he was greeted with honors. King Charles III is determined to use this visit to sway the US president to the side of Ukraine and thus help Kyiv win the war against Russia.

King Charles will try to convince Trump

According to journalists, the head of the White House and the first lady of the United States will be welcomed at the royal court with the utmost pomp and circumstance.

Against this backdrop, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles will try to do everything possible to ensure that Trump eventually increases pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Despite the fact that an official discussion of the Russian-Ukrainian war is not scheduled in the visit's program, this issue may be the focus of attention of the parties.

According to one insider, King Charles is "very well informed" about the development of negotiations to end the war, and is also directly acquainted with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

This gives the Prime Minister (Keir Starmer — ed.) a tool that many European leaders lack: a sympathetic monarch who quietly but consistently demonstrates support for Kyiv — and is ready to do his part to reduce US skepticism about this matter, the journalists emphasize. Share

Trump has deep respect and affection for the royal family, so it's quite possible he'll listen to the monarch.