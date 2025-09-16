"Too much hatred." Trump makes a new demand to Zelensky
"Too much hatred." Trump makes a new demand to Zelensky

Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be forced to conclude a ceasefire agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sooner or later.

  • American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham joins the calls for action, warning Hungary and Slovakia of consequences if they continue to rely on Russian energy resources amid the ongoing conflict.
  • The escalating tensions and demands highlight the complex dynamics between the US, Ukraine, Russia, and European countries as they navigate the ongoing conflict and strive for diplomatic resolutions.

The head of the White House is in no hurry to criticize Putin for disrupting negotiations with the Ukrainian leader.

He invented a new reason why the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia has not yet taken place:

Zelensky and Putin hate each other. So it seems I'll have to sit in the same room with them because they can't be together, the hatred is too strong.

Against this background, the head of the White House once again began demanding that European countries immediately abandon the purchase of Russian oil.

By the way, American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham even began to threaten Hungary and Slovakia, which do not want to give up Russian energy resources:

As for the purchases of Russian oil, they are now practically limited to Hungary and Slovakia. I hope and expect that they will soon take measures to help us put an end to this bloody massacre. Otherwise, the consequences will be inevitable.

