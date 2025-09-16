US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be forced to conclude a ceasefire agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sooner or later.

Trump made a new statement

The head of the White House is in no hurry to criticize Putin for disrupting negotiations with the Ukrainian leader.

He invented a new reason why the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia has not yet taken place:

Zelensky and Putin hate each other. So it seems I'll have to sit in the same room with them because they can't be together, the hatred is too strong. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the head of the White House once again began demanding that European countries immediately abandon the purchase of Russian oil.

By the way, American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham even began to threaten Hungary and Slovakia, which do not want to give up Russian energy resources: