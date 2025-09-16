European politicians have finally lost patience with Fico
Fico played into friendship with the Kremlin
Source:  Euractiv

As Euractiv has learned, the European Alliance of Socialist Parties will permanently expel the Smer party of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in October due to its pro-Russian policies.

  • Fico's actions, such as forming a government with a nationalist party and obstructing EU efforts to impose sanctions on Russia, have led to his diminishing influence in Brussels and Strasbourg.
  • The expulsion underscores the EU's stance on upholding democratic values and the rule of law, signaling a clear message to politicians aligning with authoritarian regimes.

According to insiders, the leader of the Party of European Socialists (PES), Stefan Löfven — the former Prime Minister of Sweden — will make a proposal to expel Fico's party within a month.

What is important to understand is that the PES unites national socialist and social democratic parties from all countries of the European Economic Area, as well as the United Kingdom.

This decision was made after progressives ran out of patience with Fico, who has become close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and is accused of disregarding the rule of law in the country.

It's no secret that "Smer" was removed from office after forming a government with the nationalist SNS party.

Journalists point out that the party's expulsion further isolates Fico in the European political arena.

Putin's de facto henchman is losing the chance to return to the mainstream, "where he once happily settled."

In Brussels and Strasbourg, his lawmakers are already operating in the backrooms of parliament, and he has thwarted EU efforts to impose sanctions on Russia and reduce dependence on Moscow's energy supplies.

