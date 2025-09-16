Poland's new president, Karol Nawrocki, believes his country should prepare for a potential war against Russia. However, he says it is important to do so jointly with all other NATO members.
- Nawrocki's visit to Germany following the drone incident underscores the need to fortify defenses and readiness for any hostile actions.
- By advocating for proactive war preparedness, Nawrocki aims to maintain peace and security while standing against Russian aggression and urging NATO solidarity.
Navrotskyi realized the scale of the threat from the Russian Federation
The Polish leader paid an official visit to Germany after Russian drones invaded his country's airspace.
In Navrotsky's opinion, it was time to seriously prepare for war before it was too late.
He also publicly confirmed that he believes the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace was a targeted attack planned by the Kremlin.
Navrotsky calls for everything possible to be done to ensure that something like this does not happen again.
He also added that he supports US President Donald Trump's demand that NATO members stop all oil imports from Russia.
