Poland's new president, Karol Nawrocki, believes his country should prepare for a potential war against Russia. However, he says it is important to do so jointly with all other NATO members.

Navrotskyi realized the scale of the threat from the Russian Federation

The Polish leader paid an official visit to Germany after Russian drones invaded his country's airspace.

In Navrotsky's opinion, it was time to seriously prepare for war before it was too late.

We must do everything in our power to be prepared for war. Because that is the only way to ensure peace. Karol Navrotsky President of Poland

He also publicly confirmed that he believes the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace was a targeted attack planned by the Kremlin.

Navrotsky calls for everything possible to be done to ensure that something like this does not happen again.

NATO will be even better prepared, the Polish leader assured.

He also added that he supports US President Donald Trump's demand that NATO members stop all oil imports from Russia.