Ukraine's accession to the EU. Poland has made a demand to Hungary
Sikorsky calls on Hungary to come to its senses
Читати українською

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has criticized the Hungarian government for its veto on Ukraine's path to the European Union. He is demanding that Viktor Orbán's team unblock Ukraine's European integration.

  • Efforts are ongoing to open negotiations for EU membership with both Moldova and Ukraine.
  • Hungary's stance on Ukraine's EU membership contrasts with Russia's position, adding complexity to the situation.

The Polish Foreign Minister, who was on an official visit to Kyiv, promised that his country would work closely with the Danish presidency of the EU to ensure that the enlargement of the European Union to include Moldova and Ukraine remains a priority on the agenda.

We call on Hungary to lift its veto on the start of negotiations on the first cluster. We look forward to Ukraine's accession to the EU family.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Radosław Sikorski believes that exceptionally coordinated pressure on Hungary can really bear fruit.

By the way, it recently became known that official Brussels is again considering the possibility of opening the first cluster of membership negotiations with Moldova.

This could happen without taking such a step towards Ukraine. However, it later became known that support for this idea had weakened again.

What is also interesting is that recently Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made it clear that the aggressor country, they say, does not object to Ukraine's accession to the EU.

However, Hungary, which is a pro-Russian country, has stated that it will not change its position on this matter.

