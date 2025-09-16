"Consequences are inevitable." The US Senate threatened Hungary and Slovakia

As US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned, Hungary and Slovakia will face inevitable consequences if they do not eventually abandon the purchase of Russian oil.

US increases pressure on Hungary and Slovakia

Senator Graham believes that the US president is indeed right when he demands that Europe stop buying Russian oil.

The Republican also added that EU countries have already significantly minimized purchases of Russian oil and gas, and this is "good news."

As for the purchases of Russian oil, they are now practically limited to Hungary and Slovakia. I hope and expect that they will soon take measures to help us put an end to this bloody massacre. Otherwise, the consequences will be inevitable. Lindsey Graham American Republican Senator

As mentioned earlier, US leader Donald Trump has publicly promised that he will impose tough sanctions against Russia if all NATO members do so, as well as stop purchases of Russian oil.