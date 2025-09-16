"Consequences are inevitable." The US Senate threatened Hungary and Slovakia

As US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned, Hungary and Slovakia will face inevitable consequences if they do not eventually abandon the purchase of Russian oil.
Points of attention
- President Trump promises tough sanctions against Russia if all NATO members cease buying Russian oil.
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges US President to take a clear position on sanctions against Russia to stop Putin and the war.
US increases pressure on Hungary and Slovakia
Senator Graham believes that the US president is indeed right when he demands that Europe stop buying Russian oil.
The Republican also added that EU countries have already significantly minimized purchases of Russian oil and gas, and this is "good news."
As mentioned earlier, US leader Donald Trump has publicly promised that he will impose tough sanctions against Russia if all NATO members do so, as well as stop purchases of Russian oil.
Amid recent events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the US president to finally take a "clear position" on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine to stop Putin and the war.
