"No desire." EU not going to comply with Trump's demand regarding Russia
"No desire." EU not going to comply with Trump's demand regarding Russia

EU will continue to buy Russian oil
Source:  Politico

Politico's insiders in the European Union claim that official Brussels is not ready to just give up on purchases of Russian oil right now, despite pressure from US President Donald Trump's team.

  • Trump's ultimatum underscores the global tensions surrounding Russia's energy sales and their impact on political relationships and conflicts.
  • Implementation of the proposal to cease Russian energy imports by 2028 faces challenges and necessitates careful consideration of the implications on EU's energy security.

EU will continue to buy Russian oil

According to one of the anonymous sources, who is negotiating with member countries about abandoning Russian gas, there is almost no desire to abandon Russian oil by 2027.

Member states (EU, — ed.) need time to adapt and find an alternative source, — said another insider.

It's no secret that official Brussels has already proposed a bill to gradually phase out imports of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028. However, its implementation will really take years.

On September 4, US leader Donald Trump issued a clear ultimatum to the European Union: the bloc must stop buying Russian oil, the sale of which allows Putin to wage war against Ukraine.

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen will start talks with Hungary and Slovakia in the coming weeks as part of his REPowerEU plan to end purchases of Russian energy, following calls from Trump.

