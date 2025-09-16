"No desire." EU not going to comply with Trump's demand regarding Russia

Politico's insiders in the European Union claim that official Brussels is not ready to just give up on purchases of Russian oil right now, despite pressure from US President Donald Trump's team.
Points of attention
- Trump's ultimatum underscores the global tensions surrounding Russia's energy sales and their impact on political relationships and conflicts.
- Implementation of the proposal to cease Russian energy imports by 2028 faces challenges and necessitates careful consideration of the implications on EU's energy security.
EU will continue to buy Russian oil
According to one of the anonymous sources, who is negotiating with member countries about abandoning Russian gas, there is almost no desire to abandon Russian oil by 2027.
It's no secret that official Brussels has already proposed a bill to gradually phase out imports of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028. However, its implementation will really take years.
On September 4, US leader Donald Trump issued a clear ultimatum to the European Union: the bloc must stop buying Russian oil, the sale of which allows Putin to wage war against Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-