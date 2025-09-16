"No desire." EU not going to comply with Trump's demand regarding Russia

Politico's insiders in the European Union claim that official Brussels is not ready to just give up on purchases of Russian oil right now, despite pressure from US President Donald Trump's team.

EU will continue to buy Russian oil

According to one of the anonymous sources, who is negotiating with member countries about abandoning Russian gas, there is almost no desire to abandon Russian oil by 2027.

Member states (EU, — ed.) need time to adapt and find an alternative source, — said another insider. Share

It's no secret that official Brussels has already proposed a bill to gradually phase out imports of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028. However, its implementation will really take years.

On September 4, US leader Donald Trump issued a clear ultimatum to the European Union: the bloc must stop buying Russian oil, the sale of which allows Putin to wage war against Ukraine.