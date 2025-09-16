US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant is assuring the international community that Russia's war against Ukraine will end in a matter of months if Europe joins the US in imposing tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil. Donald Trump's team believes that this is the only approach that will help stop dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump's team believes that depriving Moscow of its oil revenues through coordinated international actions is the most effective way to halt dictator Vladimir Putin's actions.
- The proposal for Europe to act decisively in imposing tariffs on Russian oil buyers highlights a potential path towards ending the conflict and signaling a united front against Russian aggression.
The US suggests that Europe act in a coordinated manner
The US Treasury Secretary is pushing for European allies to play a more active role in reducing the Kremlin's oil revenues.
Bessent also made it clear that Washington is not going to impose tariffs on China unless Brussels does so.
It's no secret that the US has already imposed tariffs on Indian goods, and Trump is seeking European support for his further steps along this path.
Against the backdrop of recent events, official Beijing cynically stated that oil purchases for China are a "sovereign matter."
The head of the American department assured that the Trump team is determined to cooperate with Brussels to consider tougher sanctions against Russian companies, in particular Rosneft and Lukoil.
