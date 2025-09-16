US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant is assuring the international community that Russia's war against Ukraine will end in a matter of months if Europe joins the US in imposing tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil. Donald Trump's team believes that this is the only approach that will help stop dictator Vladimir Putin.

The US suggests that Europe act in a coordinated manner

The US Treasury Secretary is pushing for European allies to play a more active role in reducing the Kremlin's oil revenues.

Bessent also made it clear that Washington is not going to impose tariffs on China unless Brussels does so.

It's no secret that the US has already imposed tariffs on Indian goods, and Trump is seeking European support for his further steps along this path.

Against the backdrop of recent events, official Beijing cynically stated that oil purchases for China are a "sovereign matter."

I guarantee you that if Europe imposes significant secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, the war will be over in 60 or 90 days, as it will deprive Moscow of its main source of revenue. Scott Bessent Head of the US Treasury Department

The head of the American department assured that the Trump team is determined to cooperate with Brussels to consider tougher sanctions against Russian companies, in particular Rosneft and Lukoil.