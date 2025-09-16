The EU postponed the presentation of new sanctions against Russia — the reason is known
The EU postponed the presentation of new sanctions against Russia — the reason is known

The EU hears and responds to Trump's demands
Source:  Bloomberg

According to media reports, official Brussels postponed the presentation of its 19th package of sanctions against Russia after US leader Donald Trump began demanding tougher measures from Europe to deter the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • Despite delays in imposing direct sanctions against Russia, Trump's influence is shaping the approach to dealing with the ongoing conflict, with Putin's refusal to negotiate being a significant challenge.
  • The EU is not currently planning to completely abandon Russian oil, contrary to Trump's demands, highlighting the complexities of international relations and economic considerations.

As journalists managed to find out, the European Commission intended to present a new package of sanctions at a meeting of EU diplomats on September 17.

However, Brussels' plans changed dramatically when the head of the White House began to put pressure on his allies from the Group of Seven.

Donald Trump demanded to impose 100% tariffs on China and India for purchasing Russian oil, as well as resort to other tough mechanisms to push dictator Putin to negotiate.

In light of recent events, the G7 has begun working on a new package of sanctions — a process that will take several weeks to complete.

So far, Trump has refrained from imposing direct sanctions against Russia, despite the fact that he has violated several of his own deadlines, and Putin still refuses to negotiate an end to the war.

The media is also reporting that the EU is not yet planning to completely abandon Russian oil, as demanded by the US president.

