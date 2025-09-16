Ukraine's EU accession. Denmark offers a revolutionary scenario
Ukraine's EU accession. Denmark offers a revolutionary scenario

Denmark will seek Ukraine's early accession to the EU
Denmark, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union, wants to use tools to launch the process of Ukraine's accession to the bloc without opening clusters. This has never happened before, so the official Copenhagen is offering a truly revolutionary scenario.

Points of attention

  • The innovative scenario presented by Denmark underscores a shift towards a more flexible and adaptive approach to EU expansion, especially in the context of pro-Russian influences within the bloc.
  • By supporting Ukraine in implementing necessary reforms and bypassing traditional negotiation obstacles, Denmark is paving the way for a smoother integration process, potentially reshaping the dynamics of European politics.

Denmark will seek Ukraine's early accession to the EU

Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bierre commented on this matter.

She officially confirmed that her country is developing political and practical tools that will open the possibility of continuing Ukraine's European integration without opening negotiation clusters.

"We are still putting pressure on Hungary. Our initial goal remains to open the first cluster and, preferably, other clusters as well," Bierre stressed.

According to her, official Kyiv would be ready to open all clusters in 2025, as would the European Commission.

However, progress is traditionally hindered by the Hungarian government, which is a pro-Russian force in the European Union.

"Therefore, we are simultaneously working on other political or practical measures to understand how we can move the negotiation process forward without formally opening clusters, while helping Ukraine implement the necessary reforms," explained Marie Bierre.

