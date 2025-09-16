Denmark, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union, wants to use tools to launch the process of Ukraine's accession to the bloc without opening clusters. This has never happened before, so the official Copenhagen is offering a truly revolutionary scenario.

Denmark will seek Ukraine's early accession to the EU

Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bierre commented on this matter.

She officially confirmed that her country is developing political and practical tools that will open the possibility of continuing Ukraine's European integration without opening negotiation clusters.

"We are still putting pressure on Hungary. Our initial goal remains to open the first cluster and, preferably, other clusters as well," Bierre stressed. Share

According to her, official Kyiv would be ready to open all clusters in 2025, as would the European Commission.

However, progress is traditionally hindered by the Hungarian government, which is a pro-Russian force in the European Union.