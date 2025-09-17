"A terrible attack." Canada criticized Israel's actions

Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry has made no secret of its outrage at the IDF's actions. The agency has publicly stated that Israel's ground offensive in Gaza City is horrific and is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Canada does not support Israel's offensive

"The new Israeli ground offensive in Gaza City is appalling. It is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and jeopardizing the release of hostages. The Israeli government must abide by international law," the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Share

In addition, the diplomatic department emphasized that Canada, together with international allies, demands an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, unlimited humanitarian assistance, and the release of all hostages.

As previously mentioned, on September 16, the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) launched a ground operation to capture Gaza City.

This was reported by the news site Axios, citing anonymous Israeli officials.

In light of recent events, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar harshly criticized the European Commission's decision to propose sanctions against his country amid the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

According to the diplomat, the suspension of certain trade privileges is "disproportionate" and "unprecedented."

Saar said that such a proposal has never been implemented in the case of other countries.