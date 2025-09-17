"A terrible attack." Canada criticized Israel's actions

Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry has made no secret of its outrage at the IDF's actions. The agency has publicly stated that Israel's ground offensive in Gaza City is horrific and is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
Points of attention
- Israel faces criticism from international allies over its handling of the situation in Gaza City, with calls for sanctions and trade privileges to be suspended.
- The escalating conflict in Gaza City raises concerns about the humanitarian crisis and jeopardizes the release of hostages, prompting diplomatic efforts to push for peace and aid.
Canada does not support Israel's offensive
In addition, the diplomatic department emphasized that Canada, together with international allies, demands an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, unlimited humanitarian assistance, and the release of all hostages.
As previously mentioned, on September 16, the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) launched a ground operation to capture Gaza City.
This was reported by the news site Axios, citing anonymous Israeli officials.
In light of recent events, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar harshly criticized the European Commission's decision to propose sanctions against his country amid the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
According to the diplomat, the suspension of certain trade privileges is "disproportionate" and "unprecedented."
Saar said that such a proposal has never been implemented in the case of other countries.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-