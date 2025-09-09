Watch: Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Qatar

On September 9, the Israeli army (IDF) struck the leadership of the Palestinian Hamas group in the Qatari capital, Doha. According to preliminary media reports, it was possible to eliminate Hamas's chief negotiator, Khalil Al-Haya.
- Hamas negotiators in Qatar were reportedly targeted during consultations on a US ceasefire proposal, with speculations linking the operation to US President Donald Trump.
- The incident raises concerns about escalating tensions in the region and the implications of international involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel's attack on Qatar — first details
The IDF officially confirmed the strike "on the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization."
According to representatives of the Israeli army, for many years these terrorists led the organization's operations, are responsible for the brutal massacre of October 7, and organized and led the war against their country.
The IDF also assures that measures were taken in advance of their attack to minimize harm to civilians.
Precision ammunition and additional reconnaissance were used during the operation.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majed Al-Ansari, has already reacted to Israel's attack.
He said the strike was a "cowardly" and "criminal attack" and a "flagrant violation of international law and norms."
A Hamas spokesman told the media that the group's negotiators were targeted in Doha, where consultations were underway on a US proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.
Israel's Channel 12 claims that US President Donald Trump has given the "green light" to carry out this operation.
