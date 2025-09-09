Watch: Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Qatar

On September 9, the Israeli army (IDF) struck the leadership of the Palestinian Hamas group in the Qatari capital, Doha. According to preliminary media reports, it was possible to eliminate Hamas's chief negotiator, Khalil Al-Haya.

Israel's attack on Qatar — first details

The IDF officially confirmed the strike "on the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization."

According to representatives of the Israeli army, for many years these terrorists led the organization's operations, are responsible for the brutal massacre of October 7, and organized and led the war against their country.

The IDF also assures that measures were taken in advance of their attack to minimize harm to civilians.

Precision ammunition and additional reconnaissance were used during the operation.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majed Al-Ansari, has already reacted to Israel's attack.

He said the strike was a "cowardly" and "criminal attack" and a "flagrant violation of international law and norms."

"In strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar emphasizes that it will not tolerate such reckless and irresponsible behavior by Israel," Al-Ansari publicly warned. Share

A Hamas spokesman told the media that the group's negotiators were targeted in Doha, where consultations were underway on a US proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.