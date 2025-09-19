EU bans Russian LNG imports to European markets

Official Brussels, as part of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, orders a ban on the import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) into its territory. This should happen by January 1, 2027.

EU increases economic pressure on Russia

Official statements on this matter were made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Diplomacy Chief Kaia Kallas.

They officially confirmed that the European Commission is proposing to ban imports of Russian LNG into the EU by January 1, 2027.

Russia's military economy is based on fossil fuel revenues. We want to reduce these revenues. That's why we are banning the import of Russian LNG to European markets. It's time to turn off the tap. We are ready for this. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Kaia Kallas made it clear that it is planned to completely abandon Russian liquefied gas by the end of 2026.

"Our goal is to accelerate the phase-out of Russian liquefied gas by January 1, 2027," the European diplomat said. Share

What is important to understand is that official Brussels was forced to postpone the presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.