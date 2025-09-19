EU bans Russian LNG imports to European markets

Official Brussels, as part of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, orders a ban on the import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) into its territory. This should happen by January 1, 2027.
Points of attention
- The postponement of the 19th package of sanctions presentation was influenced by US President Donald Trump's demands for tougher measures from Europe.
- The ban on Russian LNG imports signifies a strategic shift towards decreasing Russian influence in the European energy market and signifies the EU's readiness to assert its economic independence.
EU increases economic pressure on Russia
Official statements on this matter were made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Diplomacy Chief Kaia Kallas.
They officially confirmed that the European Commission is proposing to ban imports of Russian LNG into the EU by January 1, 2027.
Kaia Kallas made it clear that it is planned to completely abandon Russian liquefied gas by the end of 2026.
What is important to understand is that official Brussels was forced to postpone the presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.
This happened after US President Donald Trump began demanding tougher measures from Europe as a condition for imposing sanctions on the US.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-