Trump was able to change the EU's position on buying Russian gas
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump was able to change the EU's position on buying Russian gas

EU revises its approach at Trump's request
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump's reproaches to Europe are already having an effect. The EU is currently actively studying the scenario of abandoning Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year earlier than planned - by the beginning of 2027.

Points of attention

  • European leaders are taking Trump's demands seriously and are working towards restricting energy trade with Russia, as evident by the approval of a new EU sanctions package against the country.
  • Analyzing the potential effects of the EU's shift away from Russian gas imports on European supplies and pricing, amidst the changing dynamics of the global gas market.

EU revises its approach at Trump's request

As anonymous sources have learned, official Brussels is currently analyzing the option of including a provision on the early cessation of Russian LNG imports in the new sanctions package against the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that this is much earlier than the end of 2027 envisaged by the RePowerEU plan.

Not long ago, the head of the White House demanded that the European Union do more to restrict energy trade with the aggressor country.

European leaders have taken Trump's demand seriously and are already working in this direction.

The global gas market is expected to start moving into surplus in the second half of next year, reducing the risk that a gradual phasing out of Russian gas could put pressure on European supplies and lead to price spikes.

According to analysts, this plays a major role for the European Union in setting a new date for the phasing out of LNG.

Also on September 19, it officially became known that the European Commission had approved a proposal for a new 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ministry of Finance has found a new source of financing for the Ukrainian army
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Ukraine's allies can finance military salaries
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia recruited thousands of Cubans for war against Ukraine
Russia is recruiting more and more foreign soldiers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?