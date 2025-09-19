The Ministry of Finance has found a new source of financing for the Ukrainian army

The Head of the Ministry of Finance, Serhiy Marchenko, officially confirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers is currently conducting active negotiations with international partners on attracting their funds to finance the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

Ukraine's allies can finance military salaries

The deputies asked Serhiy Marchenko whether negotiations were underway with partners regarding direct financing of the salaries of Ukrainian military personnel with their money. The Minister of Finance answered in the affirmative:

We are convincing partners to direct resources not only to civilian needs, but also to the security and defense sector. Serhiy Marchenko Head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

According to the head of the department, as of today, the priority that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has set for the Cabinet of Ministers is important.

That is why the government is doing everything possible to find reliable sources of defense spending in the medium term.

Against this background, the Ministry of Finance presented preliminary calculations: the department determined the number of military personnel needed after the end of the active phase of the war, and the amount of funding by category.

What is important to understand is that this data will be the basis for joint actions between the government and international partners.

As Marchenko noted, attracting such funds could become part of a package of guarantees for Ukraine's security.