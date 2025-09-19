The head of Britain's MI6 intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said that as of today there is "no indication" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is interested in ending the war against Ukraine. He will only seek Kyiv's surrender.
Points of attention
- Munich Security Conference chairman highlights challenges in starting peace negotiations with Russia, expressing hope for future talks.
- Despite difficulties, the possibility of peace negotiations with Russia is acknowledged, though not without significant obstacles.
The head of MI6 shared his analysis
As Richard Moore noted, Russian dictator Putin "has taken on too difficult a task."
Moreover, he underestimated the strength and courage of the Ukrainians in this war.
In addition, Moore officially confirmed in Istanbul that the British intelligence agency MI6 is launching a new portal on the darknet to recruit spies from Russia.
Wolfgang Ischinger, the long-time chairman of the Munich Security Conference, also shared his forecast.
Journalists asked him when peace negotiations with official Moscow would finally begin.
Ischinger believes that peace with Russia is possible, but it is very difficult to achieve.
