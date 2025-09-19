End of the war. The head of MI6 gave the Ukrainians disappointing news
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

The head of Britain's MI6 intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said that as of today there is "no indication" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is interested in ending the war against Ukraine. He will only seek Kyiv's surrender.

Points of attention

  • Munich Security Conference chairman highlights challenges in starting peace negotiations with Russia, expressing hope for future talks.
  • Despite difficulties, the possibility of peace negotiations with Russia is acknowledged, though not without significant obstacles.

The head of MI6 shared his analysis

As Richard Moore noted, Russian dictator Putin "has taken on too difficult a task."

Moreover, he underestimated the strength and courage of the Ukrainians in this war.

In addition, Moore officially confirmed in Istanbul that the British intelligence agency MI6 is launching a new portal on the darknet to recruit spies from Russia.

The agency will eventually release instructions on its official YouTube channel to help recruits pass on information about hostile intelligence activities or terrorism.

Wolfgang Ischinger, the long-time chairman of the Munich Security Conference, also shared his forecast.

Journalists asked him when peace negotiations with official Moscow would finally begin.

Ischinger believes that peace with Russia is possible, but it is very difficult to achieve.

"I wouldn't say the talks are deadlocked. I would say the talks haven't really started yet. And we hope that at some point they will start," he said.

