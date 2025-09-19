The head of Britain's MI6 intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said that as of today there is "no indication" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is interested in ending the war against Ukraine. He will only seek Kyiv's surrender.

As Richard Moore noted, Russian dictator Putin "has taken on too difficult a task."

Moreover, he underestimated the strength and courage of the Ukrainians in this war.

In addition, Moore officially confirmed in Istanbul that the British intelligence agency MI6 is launching a new portal on the darknet to recruit spies from Russia.

The agency will eventually release instructions on its official YouTube channel to help recruits pass on information about hostile intelligence activities or terrorism. Share

Wolfgang Ischinger, the long-time chairman of the Munich Security Conference, also shared his forecast.

Journalists asked him when peace negotiations with official Moscow would finally begin.

Ischinger believes that peace with Russia is possible, but it is very difficult to achieve.