Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially dismissed his associate Dmitry Kozak from the position of deputy head of the Russian "presidential administration." According to foreign media, Kozak was one of the few officials who tried to persuade Putin to end the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Kozak lost his position in Putin's team

Journalists drew attention to the fact that on September 18, a decree on the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak was published on the Kremlin website.

What is important to understand is that this happened a few days after information from insiders about these plans of the Russian dictator.

Anonymous sources from Putin's entourage claim that Kozak actively advocated negotiations with Ukraine and the signing of a peace agreement to end the war.

The American Institute for the Study of War analyzed this situation.

Foreign experts explain the unexpected dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, a close associate of the Russian dictator, with differences of opinion with Vladimir Putin.

Yes, Kozak insisted on negotiations with Ukraine, and the decision to resign indicates the desire of the Russian ruler to continue to fight with Ukraine. Share

Interestingly, back in 2022, Reuters reported that it was Dmytro Kozak who tried to dissuade Putin from a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Yes, he assured the dictator that he had reached a preliminary agreement with Kyiv on refusing to join NATO, but this did not satisfy the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, and he threw his troops into Ukraine.

It is also worth noting that Kozak is a native of Ukraine. He was born in 1958 in the village of Bandurove, Gayvoronsky District, Kirovograd Region, Ukrainian SSR.