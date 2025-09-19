Putin released Kozak — he was trying to end the war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin released Kozak — he was trying to end the war against Ukraine

Kozak lost his position in Putin's team
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially dismissed his associate Dmitry Kozak from the position of deputy head of the Russian "presidential administration." According to foreign media, Kozak was one of the few officials who tried to persuade Putin to end the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Insights from experts suggest that Putin's decision to remove Kozak indicates his intent to continue the aggression against Ukraine.
  • The background of Kozak, a native of Ukraine, adds a complex layer to his involvement in the conflict and his attempts to prevent a full-scale invasion.

Kozak lost his position in Putin's team

Journalists drew attention to the fact that on September 18, a decree on the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak was published on the Kremlin website.

What is important to understand is that this happened a few days after information from insiders about these plans of the Russian dictator.

Anonymous sources from Putin's entourage claim that Kozak actively advocated negotiations with Ukraine and the signing of a peace agreement to end the war.

Photo: screenshot

The American Institute for the Study of War analyzed this situation.

Foreign experts explain the unexpected dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, a close associate of the Russian dictator, with differences of opinion with Vladimir Putin.

Yes, Kozak insisted on negotiations with Ukraine, and the decision to resign indicates the desire of the Russian ruler to continue to fight with Ukraine.

Interestingly, back in 2022, Reuters reported that it was Dmytro Kozak who tried to dissuade Putin from a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Yes, he assured the dictator that he had reached a preliminary agreement with Kyiv on refusing to join NATO, but this did not satisfy the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, and he threw his troops into Ukraine.

It is also worth noting that Kozak is a native of Ukraine. He was born in 1958 in the village of Bandurove, Gayvoronsky District, Kirovograd Region, Ukrainian SSR.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin really attacked Poland — Colonel Kemp's explanation
Putin has a clear goal regarding NATO and Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Will not lose this war." Kellogg named Ukraine's key advantage
Kellogg is confident in Ukraine's strength
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Too much hatred." Trump makes a new demand to Zelensky
Trump made a new statement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?