What's really happening around Kupyansk — video

The 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the situation in the Kupyansk direction remains tense, as the enemy continues to attempt to capture Kupyansk. To this end, the Russians have withdrawn forces to the villages of Radkivka and Golubivka, and are also trying to infiltrate in small assault groups.
Points of attention
- The fighting around Kupyansk is dynamic and ongoing, with Ukrainian assault groups operating in the contested zone.
- Despite the challenges, the Armed Forces of Ukraine remain resilient and committed to defending their strategic target of Kupyansk.
The situation around Kupyansk — the latest details
The 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that Kupyansk is a strategic target for the enemy.
What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders are trying to infiltrate with small groups of infantry.
Moreover, quite often they change into civilian clothes to remain invisible.
According to representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the zone that the enemy cynically calls "controlled", there are actually battles taking place, and Ukrainian assault groups are operating there.
