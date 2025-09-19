What's really happening around Kupyansk — video
Source:  online.ua

The 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the situation in the Kupyansk direction remains tense, as the enemy continues to attempt to capture Kupyansk. To this end, the Russians have withdrawn forces to the villages of Radkivka and Golubivka, and are also trying to infiltrate in small assault groups.

  • The fighting around Kupyansk is dynamic and ongoing, with Ukrainian assault groups operating in the contested zone.
  • Despite the challenges, the Armed Forces of Ukraine remain resilient and committed to defending their strategic target of Kupyansk.

The 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that Kupyansk is a strategic target for the enemy.

The occupiers were accumulating forces near Radkivka and Golubivka; the gas pipeline was damaged and flooded. Attempts to cross the Oskil River by boat — most were destroyed by artillery, mortars and FPV drones, the statement said.

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders are trying to infiltrate with small groups of infantry.

Moreover, quite often they change into civilian clothes to remain invisible.

Our soldiers are conducting counter-sabotage measures, blocking and destroying the enemy in forests, country estates and on the outskirts of the city. The prisoners testify to the lack of a clear battle order among the Rashists, — the Ukrainian defenders emphasize.

According to representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the zone that the enemy cynically calls "controlled", there are actually battles taking place, and Ukrainian assault groups are operating there.

The fighting is dynamic — spreading claims of their "full control" is premature. The struggle continues. Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! — urged the Ukrainian defense forces.

