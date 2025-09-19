According to US leader Donald Trump, if Europe imposed sanctions against China, which buys Russian oil, Beijing would force dictator Vladimir Putin to finally end the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The forthcoming discussions between Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to cover various issues, including the TikTok messenger and trade, further highlighting the complex relationship between the US, China, and Russia.
- Trump's emphasis on European actions towards China underscores his strategy to push for global cooperation in resolving conflicts, showing the interconnected nature of international politics.
Trump believes in the power of China's influence on Putin
The head of the White House continues to do everything possible to get Europe to impose sanctions or tariffs against China:
The American leader once again drew attention to the fact that Beijing is currently the largest buyer of oil from Russia.
And this, according to Trump, means that Xi has other leverage over Moscow.
On September 19, Trump and Xi Jinping will hold talks on the TikTok messenger and trade.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-