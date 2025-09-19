"China will force Russia to end the war." Trump named a clear condition

According to US leader Donald Trump, if Europe imposed sanctions against China, which buys Russian oil, Beijing would force dictator Vladimir Putin to finally end the war against Ukraine.

Trump believes in the power of China's influence on Putin

The head of the White House continues to do everything possible to get Europe to impose sanctions or tariffs against China:

Well, if they (European countries — ed.) would have applied sanctions, for example, or tariffs, or whatever you call it — if they had done that with regard to China, I think the war would have probably ended. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader once again drew attention to the fact that Beijing is currently the largest buyer of oil from Russia.

And this, according to Trump, means that Xi has other leverage over Moscow.

"I'll be talking to Leader Xi on Friday... We'll see how it goes. If Europe does something about China, I think China will probably force Russia to stop the war," the US president added. Share

On September 19, Trump and Xi Jinping will hold talks on the TikTok messenger and trade.