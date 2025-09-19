"China will force Russia to end the war." Trump named a clear condition
Category
Politics
Publication date

"China will force Russia to end the war." Trump named a clear condition

Trump believes in the power of China's influence on Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

According to US leader Donald Trump, if Europe imposed sanctions against China, which buys Russian oil, Beijing would force dictator Vladimir Putin to finally end the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The forthcoming discussions between Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to cover various issues, including the TikTok messenger and trade, further highlighting the complex relationship between the US, China, and Russia.
  • Trump's emphasis on European actions towards China underscores his strategy to push for global cooperation in resolving conflicts, showing the interconnected nature of international politics.

Trump believes in the power of China's influence on Putin

The head of the White House continues to do everything possible to get Europe to impose sanctions or tariffs against China:

Well, if they (European countries — ed.) would have applied sanctions, for example, or tariffs, or whatever you call it — if they had done that with regard to China, I think the war would have probably ended.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader once again drew attention to the fact that Beijing is currently the largest buyer of oil from Russia.

And this, according to Trump, means that Xi has other leverage over Moscow.

"I'll be talking to Leader Xi on Friday... We'll see how it goes. If Europe does something about China, I think China will probably force Russia to stop the war," the US president added.

On September 19, Trump and Xi Jinping will hold talks on the TikTok messenger and trade.

And we are very close to making agreements on all of these issues. My relationship with China is very good, the head of the White House said.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine found a way to push Russia into a large-scale revolution
Ukraine has the power to destabilize Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin really attacked Poland — Colonel Kemp's explanation
Putin has a clear goal regarding NATO and Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin released Kozak — he was trying to end the war against Ukraine
Kozak lost his position in Putin's team

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?