Russian army kills 5 civilians in Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions
Ukraine
Russians continue to kill civilians in Ukraine
During the 18th and morning of 19th September, the Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine suffered the most from Russian strikes. According to the latest data, five civilians were killed and seven others were injured as a result of the shelling.

  • In Kharkiv region, several settlements were attacked leading to injuries and destruction of buildings such as houses, gas stations, and cultural centers.
  • The tragic events in Kostyantynivka and the alarming situation highlight the urgent need for international intervention to protect the innocent civilians in conflict zones.

On the morning of September 19, the Russian army attacked the Stepnogorsk community with an FPV drone.

The enemy wounded a 74-year-old man, who is currently in serious condition.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, also reported that on September 18, Russian invaders launched 376 strikes on 14 settlements in the region. Currently, it is known that 4 women were injured.

Seven settlements in the Kharkiv region came under fire. In the village of Bily Kolodyaz, Russians wounded a 37-year-old man.

As a result of the strikes, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged: in the Kharkiv district — an outbuilding in Malaya Danylivka, in the Kupyansky district — a private house in Novomykolaivka and a gas station in Shevchenkove, in the Chuhuyiv district — a residential building in Bily Kolodyaz.

In the Lozovsky district, the Russian army destroyed a cultural center and several storage facilities of a farm in Bashylivka.

In the Donetsk region, on September 18, Russians killed five people in Kostyantynivka, and another person was injured.

What is important to understand is that this number does not take into account the losses in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

