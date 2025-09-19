Air defense forces neutralized 71 drones during a night attack by the Russian Federation

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of September 18-19, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 86 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of them were successfully neutralized.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for September 18-19

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began around 9:00 p.m. on September 18.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation. What is important to understand is that more than 50 of them are martyrs. Share

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 71 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east, and center of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 15 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations.