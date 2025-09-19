Air defense forces neutralized 71 drones during a night attack by the Russian Federation

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of September 18-19, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 86 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of them were successfully neutralized.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data revealed that 15 strike UAVs were intercepted at 6 locations, highlighting the crucial role of the air defense forces in protecting the country's airspace.
- The Ukrainian Air Force continues to be on high alert as the threat persists, with ongoing efforts to counter new enemy UAV groups and secure victory in defense of the nation.
Air Defense Forces Work Report for September 18-19
A new attack by the Russian occupiers began around 9:00 p.m. on September 18.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 15 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations.
